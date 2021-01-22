Some Arizonans are questioning how a federal mask mandate is being enforced after police said they're not issuing tickets, just educating.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You see the signs all over town. Masks are required in public places, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and local businesses.

President Joe Biden is taking it a step further, making mask-wearing mandatory in all federal buildings, and on planes, trains and buses.

Eighty-one-year-old Jane Sanderson of Phoenix is all for more people wearing masks, especially with her pre-existing health conditions. However, what upsets her is all the people that don't wear a mask, even when they're supposed to.

"I notice they're not following the rules," said Sanderson. "People can spread, even if they don't have the symptoms right away, they can be spreaders, and that scares me."

Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said they receive complaints every day about individuals not wearing masks.

Just about anywhere you go these days, you'll find someone not wearing a mask or not wearing it properly. Sanderson is convinced there's not enough enforcement, and that's why so many people don't comply.

"We want to make sure that we have an opportunity to speak to people to keep the peace," said Fortune. "We don't want something as simple as wearing a mask to escalate into something else."

William Rowland of Mesa does not think the President Biden's new crackdown on masks will do much good.

"I think it's a false sense of security for people, but it should be individual choices, not a forced mandate," said Rowland. "It starts there, where does it end?"

