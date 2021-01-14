PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Thursday evening, President-elect Joe Biden revealed his $1.9 trillion proposal that aims at rescuing the country from the pandemic and struggling economy. It focuses on helping small businesses and extending eviction protections for people impacted by the pandemic.

Stacey Barker, a single mom from Mesa, said his proposal gives her hope. Barker says she is two months behind on rent. She is immunocompromised and has been unemployed for most of the pandemic.

"I have been living in fear of getting evicted," said Barker.

Barker says she was approved for rental assistance last month but her landlord still hasn't received the money. Biden's plan would provide $25 billion for rental assistance to help people, like Barker, from becoming homeless.

"If we don't act now, we will have a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months as the pandemic rages on," said Biden.

Biden wants to extend the federal eviction protections until Sep. 30. Right now, the eviction ban is set to expire at the end of the month. Meantime, Biden's plan aims at giving more money to struggling small businesses. Biden says there will be a focus on helping women and minority-owned businesses get equal access to funds.