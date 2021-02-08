GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris got an up-close look at what's working and what isn't at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona's largest mass vaccination site is considered a model for other states, which is why Biden and Harris requested a virtual tour.

Director of Arizona Department of Health Services Dr. Cara Christ led the virtual walk-through Monday, telling the president and vice president that they give around 8,000 to 9,000 doses a day, even though it's capable of 12,000.

“I got a call during the Super Bowl from the commissioner of football offering us the 30 major stadiums,” Biden said during the virtual tour. “I think they’re going to be coming to you looking at how you did it because you’re doing such a great job.”

Since Jan. 11, about 170,000 vaccine shots have been provided. Christ said the 24-hour operation allows them not to waste doses. They will provide vaccines to eligible out-of-state visitors and will provide additional shots, or "plus ones" to some caregivers or family members who don't have a scheduled appointment.

"We know that people are in constant contact with family members and loved ones, and the more we can do to surround them with vaccinated people, it keeps people safer," said Christ.

President Biden has indicated a desire to have more stadiums converted into mass vaccination sites to speed up the process nationwide.

Dr. Paul Lynch is a Valley physician with Arizona Pain Specialists. He said that big stadium sites like State Farm can make a big difference.

"I think the key is taking industries, whether it's Amazon, football stadiums, or UPS, all working towards the same goal of getting as many people vaccinated as possible by this summer," said Lynch.

The president and vice president asked a number of questions to Dr. Christ and frontline medical workers, who walked them step by step through the vaccination process.

"I just want to thank you for your dedication," said Biden. "You're saving people's lives short term and long term, so thank you."

"You are a model and there are folks around the country who will benefit from what you are doing on the ground in Arizona," said Harris.

Another big concern in Arizona and around the country is a shortage of vaccines, which the president said he's working on.

Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly have just requested an additional 300,000 doses immediately and an additional 300,000 each week.

The president did not address Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s request to increase Arizona’s weekly allotment of vaccine by 300,000 doses, which had previously been denied. Biden did say he hoped to exceed his goal of 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll have enough of the vaccine in the pipeline to be able to provide shots, including double shots, for 300 million people before we get through the summer,” Biden said.

Ducey, who did not attend, asked the Arizona congressional delegation in a letter last week to push for more vaccine doses.

“The single biggest limiting factor for opening more appointments at existing sites and creating new mass vaccination sites around the state is the number of vaccine doses allocated to Arizona by our federal partners,” Ducey wrote.

Ducey has called the stadium operation a model public-private partnership that can quickly get vaccine into arms. Christ said it could not have been done without aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Biden administration’s remote tour occurred as Arizona officials reported an additional 2,250 new virus cases and seven more deaths. The state has now seen 782,887 cases and 4,055 deaths since the pandemic began.