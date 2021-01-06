PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every day, Arizona's Family reports the latest rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths, as recorded by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Today, an additional 127 deaths in our state were attributed to coronavirus.
It can be numbing to hear these statistics so many months into the pandemic, but these reports represent members of our community; families left with a gaping hole that can't be filled.
Attorney Stacy Hyder lost her father, William Hyder, on Aug. 9, 2020. William was a dad, husband, friend and mentor, practicing law in Arizona for 52 years. Hyder says her dad was still talking to clients and working when he first was admitted to the hospital. Sadly, things took a turn and the 77-year-old lost his battle with coronavirus after 41 days in the hospital. Just the week before he was admitted, he was enjoying his favorite pastimes -- fishing and golf.
Stacy Hyder says her father's last message to his family was to "go home and stay safe" and she shares her personal loss with Good Morning Arizona in the hopes more of us will stay safe, like her father would have wanted, and be spared similar heartbreak.