PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Since the coronavirus pandemic's beginning, doctors have warned us that the elderly and people with preexisting conditions -- heart disease, obesity, or diabetes -- are most at risk of suffering severe symptoms or death from the virus.
The medical community has increasingly acknowledged the many mysteries surrounding the virus, including why it kills so many who don't fall into those categories. Americans who were otherwise healthy have suffered severe medical complications from COVID-19, including damage to the heart, organ failure, stroke, and blood clots, among others.
David Feldman took precautions to avoid exposure to the coronavirus but assumed that he'd be someone who would experience only mild symptoms if he were to contract it. When a slight fever and headache hit him on Christmas morning, he suspected it was COVID-19 and believed those symptoms would be the worst of it.
A day later, a test confirmed he had COVID-19. Feldman continued to experience the mild symptoms many have described as he isolated from his family and waited for the contagious period to pass.
On the evening of December 28, things changed dramatically. Feldman says his breathing was severely impaired, and he headed to an ER. After about six hours, he was discharged from the Mayo Clinic and referred to Banner Health for the emergency-use antibody infusion. While waiting to be scheduled for treatment, his condition worsened. Feldman, who was active and healthy, experienced severe chest pain, persistent fever, excessive sweating, dizziness. That all made more sense to him when doctors told him he had a blood clot in his lungs.
Feldman's condition improved quickly and dramatically following the infusion of the experimental antibody treatment. While a pulmonologist still has him on blood thinners because of the blood clots, Feldman is feeling like himself again and says he feels fortunate to have survived COVID-19.