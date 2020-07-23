PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is putting the word out about scammers who are taking advantage of contact tracing efforts.

In a news release sent out on Thursday, the county's top prosecutor laid out the difference between a legit message between the state health department about contact tracing and a scammer. Legitimate contact tracers will only send people a text message or email to notify them that they will be called. During that phone call, the health worker may ask for the person's name, address, health information, visited places or people they've been in contact with.

Phishing scam: Spoofed 'Amazon' email aims to steal your personal information "There was never an order for a $1,300 computer," a Pinetop woman told 3 on Your Side. "It was all to get you to call the 'fraud line.'"

But a scammer will ask for a more, MCAO said. The crook will tell the victim they need to pay them to get more information or services. The scammer will also ask for personal information like a Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information. They also might send their victims links or attachments that downloads malware on the smart phone or computer that they can use to get personal information or send the victim to a phishing site that has them fill in personal information like passwords. MCAO said legitimate contact tracers will never do these things.

For those who come into contact with a scammer posing as a contact tracer, they are urged not to respond, hang up or close the door, and report to local law enforcement. They also should submit a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission.

To help better protect themselves against digital thieves and scammers, MCAO urges Arizonans to have two-factor authentication set up on as many online accounts as possible. For more information about frauds, scams and identity theft, click/tap here for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office website.