SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many restaurants were able to open their doors for dine-in services Monday as long as they implemented safety guidelines such as reduced occupancy, masks for staff, and social distancing. Bevvy, in Old Town Scottsdale, took it a few steps further.
"As Evening Entertainment Group, we've decided that we feel that it's best to keep everyone safe and feeling safe. If you're going to come into the building, you have to get temped. I'm temping my staff and I'm temping everybody else. It's not anything bad," explained Cameron Byram, the General Manager for Bevvy. "Anything at 100 and above, you can't work or you can't come in the building."
Both staff and customers will get their temperatures checked before entering. This is in addition to other safety measures they're implementing.
"All my front of the house staff is all in masks, back of the house staff is all in masks. They're all in gloves, making sure that we're using gloves properly," Byram said.
To follow social distancing guidelines, they removed some tables in the restaurant. They also added plexiglass in between booths.
"Everything is six feet apart. So if you sit up at the bar with your party, the party next to you is going to be six feet apart from you," Byram explained.
There cannot be more than 10 people per group and patrons cannot mingle to other tables.
"We, more than anybody else, want to get back to everything that we are. We want to get back to fun and want to get back to having a party and being Old Town Scottsdale, what we're known for and happy about," Byram said. "This is what we have to do, this is the new world, this is where we're at."
There are also hand sanitizing stations throughout the restaurant and the games are temporarily unavailable.
Byram said he'll reassess safety protocols in a couple of weeks, hoping to get back to normal sooner rather than later.