You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Benchmarks released for when gyms, bars, and theaters can reopen in Arizona

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 1 min to read
Hand of bartender pouring a large lager beer in tap.

Hand of bartender pouring a large lager beer in tap. Soft, vintage instagram effect on photo. Pouring beer for client. Side view of young bartender pouring beer while standing at the bar counter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services released the state's benchmarks on Monday providing guidance for when some businesses can resume operations. 

2:31 Benchmarks released for when gyms, bars, and theaters can reopen in Arizona

There are two components the state says must be met. The first is the quality of the establishment's implementation of COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The strategies must be tailored for specific types of business operations, and businesses must show the strategies are being used before reopening.

The second component is the level of spread within the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines community spread as:

  • Minimal spread: Evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, case investigations underway; no evidence of exposure in large communal setting.
  • Moderate spread: Sustained transmission with high likelihood or confirmed exposure within communal settings and potential for rapid increase in cases.
  • Substantial spread: Large scale, controlled community transmission, including communal settings (schools, workplaces, etc.)

Arizona health officials further define community spread levels consistent with the national standards set by the Coronavirus Task Force.

AZDHS community spread thresholds

Below are several graphs indicating the benchmarks businesses, gyms, and nightclubs must meet for 14 days with a 12-day reporting lag period to move to a lower community transmission category. 

APPLYING BENCHMARKS TO BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Applying benchmarks to business operations
Requirements for indoor gyms and fitness centers
Requirements for bars and nightclubs providing dine-in services

For the full breakdown on the benchmarks, click below:

Download PDF Arizona Department of Health August Benchmarks
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you