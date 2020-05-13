PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ben Avery Shooting Facility reopened Wednesday after shutting down because of coronavirus concerns. Changes have come to the range to combat the spread of the virus.

Shooting is now by reservation only to limit the number of people at the facility. 

On the rifle and pistol range, only one person is allowed per table at a time. Those tables are now also farther apart.

shooting range reopens

On the rifle and pistol range, only one person is allowed per table at a time.

"Less shooting tables as a result of social distancing and following CDC guidelines," said Jeffrey Jacobs, assistant range master at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility.

Governor Ducey's social distancing order not being enforced, likely not enforceable

Ben Avery is also now only using metal targets. Paper targets aren't allowed for the time being because of concerns that handling them and putting them up could lead to the spread of coronavirus.

shooting range reopens

Ben Avery is now only using metal targets.

There are also no longer any rental weapons available, and range masters aren't able to provide guidance to new shooters. Still, even with all of the measures in place, shooters still said they were happy to be out on the range Wednesday.

shooting range reopens

"In addition to just honing your skills, it's a social experience," said Bernie Quick.

"In addition to just honing your skills, it's a social experience. You get together with other people and kind of 'ooh and ah' over each other's guns," said Bernie Quick.

The archery and clay target centers are also now open to shooters.

"They're ecstatic that they can at least get back out here and have the opportunity to shoot again," said Jacobs.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you