PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ben Avery Shooting Facility reopened Wednesday after shutting down because of coronavirus concerns. Changes have come to the range to combat the spread of the virus.

Shooting is now by reservation only to limit the number of people at the facility.

On the rifle and pistol range, only one person is allowed per table at a time. Those tables are now also farther apart.

"Less shooting tables as a result of social distancing and following CDC guidelines," said Jeffrey Jacobs, assistant range master at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility.

Ben Avery is also now only using metal targets. Paper targets aren't allowed for the time being because of concerns that handling them and putting them up could lead to the spread of coronavirus.

There are also no longer any rental weapons available, and range masters aren't able to provide guidance to new shooters. Still, even with all of the measures in place, shooters still said they were happy to be out on the range Wednesday.

"In addition to just honing your skills, it's a social experience. You get together with other people and kind of 'ooh and ah' over each other's guns," said Bernie Quick.

The archery and clay target centers are also now open to shooters.

"They're ecstatic that they can at least get back out here and have the opportunity to shoot again," said Jacobs.