PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you haven’t been able to get PPP or EIDL loans from the feds, or if you’re too big to qualify for small business grants in the Valley, then Main Street Matters is for you. It’s a grant program the Better Business Bureau just announced last week that’s now open for applications.
“We wanted to create a program that would help small business owners at this time – especially those who are basically falling through the cracks,” said Kimberly Roland, Director of Entrepreneur Programs for the BBB.
The nonprofit is trying to fill the gaps by offering grants from $500 to $1,000. In the first 4 hours of Main Street Matters, 140 businesses applied. There’s more to it than just the money. BBB wants to pair businesses up in a mentor-like scenario.
“Be it consulting, technical support, other in-kind resources,” Roland said.
Sarah Spencer is a graphic facilitator. Her one-person business, 26 Letters Studio, makes illustrative videos to simplify concepts for presentations. She plans on applying to Main Street Matters this week, and if she’s awarded one of the grants, she’ll use it for consultants.
“It feels like working with the federal government is really overwhelming because there’s just millions upon millions of people so I feel like a very tiny fish in a huge pond,” she said. “But [with the BBB], they feel like family. And so I feel like their offer here is literally like asking my dad for a loan.”
The BBB hopes to grow the size and number of grants over the next 4 months. “There are lots of confusing applications out there so we’re trying to make this as streamlined and simple as possible for business owners,” Roland said.
This applications are open to a wide range of businesses across Arizona. You don’t have to be accredited with the BBB to apply, but your business does need to be in good standing with them. For more details, and to apply for Main Street Matters, click HERE.