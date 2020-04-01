3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Earlier in the week, I told you how scammers are taking advantage of these uncertain times by coming up with clever ways to steal your money.

Well, the Better Business Bureau just issued a warning saying they're now seeing an uptick in employment scams.

From restaurant servers to office workers, COVID-19 is leading to countless Arizonans being furloughed or laid off. As a result, people are looking for new ways to make money. But watch out.

“Due to the high number of job losses, scammers are taking advantage of those who are seeking new opportunities,” Tierra Terry of the Phoenix Better Business Bureau told 3 On Your Side.

She says the organization's Scam Tracker has seen an uptick in employment scams. So, to avoid becoming a victim, be cautious of any job that asks for money upfront for things like credit checks or background checks.

“When they're asking for personal information for background checks or for credit checks that may lead to bank accounts being compromised or identity theft," Terry said.

Also, check out a company’s website. Con artists will post jobs using the name of real companies, like Amazon for example, to appear legitimate. But, visiting a company's website can answer a lot of your employment questions.

Next, look out for on-the-spot job offers. A real company will want to talk to you in person before hiring.

“Definitely be careful of on the spot job hiring,” Terry warned. “Particularly if they asking for personal information because they could be using that for identity theft or account compromise."

And avoid jobs that require a fee for job leads. Scammers frequently pose as the United States Postal Service and claim for a fee, they will guarantee you a position. But, don't fall for it.

And get everything in writing. Legitimate recruiters and companies usually provide documentation about the position early on in the process.