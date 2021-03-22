CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bashas is in the process of vaccinating many of its workers against the coronavirus. On Monday, Bashas held its second drive-up vaccination event, vaccinating 300 employees with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"They're on the front lines, and they've never stopped working," said Marissa Patchett, a registered nurse who was administering vaccines Monday. "So, you know, I wish we could've got to them sooner."

COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone 16 and older in Arizona starting Wednesday Governor Doug Ducey announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Arizonans 16 and older starting Wednesday, March 24.

Bashas had already given out 200 doses of the J&J vaccine at a similar drive-up event last week. The 500 doses come from a partnership with Maricopa County that requires the vaccine to go to customer-facing employees.

"For so many, the store being open and having groceries on the shelves was really beacon of hope," said Ashley Shick, a spokesperson for Bashas'.

Bashas modeled Monday's vaccination event on other drive-up vaccination sites around Arizona and the country. Employees drive up and receive the jab without needing to get out of their cars. Workers said they were grateful to get vaccinated after a tough year.

"I feel like I'm gonna be safe," said Tanda Sykes, an employee at Food City, which is owned by Bashas. "I feel positive about it. You know, and I can actually share with my customers and my employees too about it. So I can get the word out, so we can get more people, and we can stop the spread."

Bashas is also distributing an additional 1,200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to its employees through its retail pharmacies. Six of those pharmacy locations are in the Phoenix Metro, and three are down in Tucson.