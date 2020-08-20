PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Hundreds of bartenders and bar owners protested outside the Arizona State Capitol Thursday, demanding that Gov. Doug Ducey reverse course on his executive order and allow them to reopen bars for business.

"We're tired of sitting around at home. We want to see our patrons. We want to serve. We don't want to be on unemployment," said Courtney Kedzierski, a bartender at the Swizzle Inn in Phoenix.

The rallying cry of protesters was “Not our last call." Many worry that the governor’s handling of the pandemic could spell the end for some bars. "We have inventory sitting in the coolers and shelves that is gonna be rotting, going to waste. My employees haven't been working," said Ray Shadid, Owner of Copper Door Bar in Glendale.

At the heart of the dispute is a disagreement over which establishments get to reopen and which don't. Currently bars with series 6 and 7 liquor licenses, which allows for the sale of alcohol without a minimum amount of food sales, aren't allowed to be open until certain coronavirus benchmarks are met. Meanwhile, restaurants with series12 liquor licenses are allowed to operate. Those at Thursday's rally say there's no difference in impact on public health between people going to a bar with proper social distancing measures and people going to a restaurant that serves alcohol. "It is totally arbitrary, totally unfair. I think that the conclusion is inescapable that the Governor is picking winners and losers, and the winners are his friends in the restaurant industry," said Ilan Wurman, an ASU associate law professor.

The governor's office says they're being cautious and following the guidance of public health. And when asked about the frustrations surrounding bar reopenings, Governor Ducey says guidelines are in place for bars to reopen early if their individual application is approved by the department of health.