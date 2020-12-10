SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Car lovers will have to wait a little longer for one of the most famous car auctions in the Valley. Barrett-Jackson announced on Thursday it's pushing back the Scottsdale auction to the week of March 22, 2021. The big event usually runs in late January at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Exact dates will be announced closer to March.

Organizers say the decision to postpone the event was made "out of an abundance of caution" since Arizona is seeing the worst increase of coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. The auction will include the return of the Barrett-Jackson Cup Competition, which has 50 vehicles from some of the nation's top custom car and truck builders.

There are usually more than 1,800 vehicles at the event, which lasts nine days and attracts tens of thousands of people. There is also usually live music, autograph sessions and thrill rides, so it's unclear if all those will be available at March's auction. Current ticket holders can have their tickets transferred to the new event dates. Full refunds will be also available.

Barrett-Jackson said it can put on live events safely during the coronavirus pandemic and points to October when it moved its usual Las Vegas and Palm Beach, Florida, auctions to WestWorld of Scottsdale. During that event, all guests got a temperature check, had to wear masks and had to practice social distancing. It's unclear if March's auction will have the same restrictions. For the auction in March, some of the highlights for the no reserve auction will be two late-model Ford GTs and one of the last 10 1965 Shelby GT350s.

For more information, head to Barrett-Jackson's website.