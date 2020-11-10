PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent court ruling on how bars and restaurants sell alcohol during the pandemic left many business owners confused about how it applied to them.

A letter sent Tuesday by the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association to its members clarified that business owners with a certain type of license can continue to sell single serve drinks to go.

Judge rules restaurants can no longer sell cocktails to-go A lawsuit filed by bar owners and bartenders led to a judge determining that restaurants can no longer sell to-go alcoholic beverages.

A lawsuit filed by bar owners and bartenders led to a judge determining this week that restaurants can no longer sell to-go alcoholic beverages. Gov. Doug Ducey had issued an executive order allowing these sales to help establishments make adjustments to survive the pandemic. According to the court filing, Ducey did not have authority to give restaurants the green light to sell cocktails to-go.

Soon after the ruling, bar and restaurant owners raised questions about licenses.

ALBA sent a letter to members saying, in part, the order “only stops 12 licenses from selling off premise. It does not stop series 6 or 7 license holders from selling package goods or continuing to single serving drinks to-go.”

“A very big relief, very big relief,” says Ryan McKenzie, owner of McKenzie’s Midtown Tavern.

McKenzie says he paid top dollar for a series 6 license so he could sell packaged alcohol. During the shutdown, he got creative, selling adult slushies and spiked ice cream available for to-go orders along with his food menu. After learning about the judge’s ruling, McKenzie was concerned he’d have to stop selling the specialty items which, he says, saved his business during the shutdown.

Navigating changing policies during the pandemic, McKenzie says, has been frustrating. “It's been a whirlwind, you know. You never know what's going to be thrown at you and every day is different,” says McKenzie. “You don’t know if it’s going to be a shutdown or you're going to be able to continue doing to-go or not do to-go. It's been a big concern for all of us.”

The letter from ALBA clarifies the ruling applies to establishments holding a series 12 license "which allows for food and liquor sales but requires the establishment to sell a certain amount of food in comparison to alcohol." The governor’s office has said it is reviewing the ruling.