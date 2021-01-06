PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Banner Health's top doctor is urging officials to implement statewide COVID-19 mitigation strategies amid Arizona's surge in cases.

Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner Health's Chief Clinical Officer, said in a press conference Wednesday that the coming weeks will be critical for Arizona's hospitals. Bessel urged Gov. Ducey to impose a statewide mask mandate, a statewide curfew, stop indoor dining and cancel planned events, including the Phoenix Open, to help mitigate the spread of the virus and ease the strain on hospitals.

Six Phoenix-area hospitals are diverting transports due to influx of patients Many hospitals are running out of room and resources due to the rising number of cases around the Valley.

Banner hospitals are currently at 100% capacity for licensed beds. Bessel said that means that the hospitals are adding beds where ever they can, creating what they call "artificial capacity."

Last week, 10 Banner hospitals were placed on diversion, meaning ambulances were diverted to the next closest hospital for care. Bessel says diversion can change hour by hour at each hospital, depending on the patient load. While a hospital is on diversion, they don't turn away anyone who walks into an emergency room, but ambulances will be sent to the nearest medical facility.

Gov. Ducey announced last spring that more than 330 ICU beds could be available at the now shut down St. Luke's Medical Center in Phoenix. It never opened. When asked about the state activating St. Luke's Hospital for overflow patient care, Bessel said it wasn't a viable option.

"I don't believe St. Luke's can be stood up fast enough to assist us in what is coming in the next several weeks," Bessel said.

Bessel says the best way to help ease the strain on hospitals is for these statewide mandates to implemented.

"We need mitigation and enforcement...don't make us ration care," Bessel said.

Banner Health has canceled elective surgeries at all their hospitals and has a refrigerated morgue truck on stand-by. Bessel said the hospital is doing everything it can to prevent from going into diversion. Ultimately, the biggest help is for individuals to shrink their circles to only those they live with, wear masks and don't attend large gatherings, Bessel says.

A spokesperson for Gov. Ducey's office released the following statement following the latest call from Bessel:

"The numbers we're seeing are serious. They're heartbreaking.

Each number represents a human life. We know these numbers fluctuate, but clearly, they're going in the wrong direction.

Unfortunately, numbers are going up across the country.

States with strict measures in place and states that have few or minimum measures in place are all experiencing the same thing.

Arizona's mitigation measures remain in place. Arizonans cannot let their guard down. They must remain vigilant, and we continue to urge Arizonans to follow ADHS guidance and make responsible decisions as we fight this virus.

The situation we're in underscores the need to ramp up the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of today, more than 119,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Gov. Ducey wants those numbers to go up.

We're confident they will. Our goal is to quickly and efficiently get the vaccine to every Arizonan that wants it."

Gov. Ducey's office references numbers are going up in all states, no matter the measures in place. Looking at CDC data released on Wednesday, Arizona still has the most average daily cases per 100,000 people in the last 7 days.

California and Rhode Island finish out the top three. California has strict stay-at-home orders for specific regions. Rhode Island has ordered early closures and a stay-at-home advisory.