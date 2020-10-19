PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple battling COVID-19 together found themselves at Banner Thunderbird, fighting to keep their oxygen levels up. After 64 years together, they couldn't see each other - until, that is, their daughter sent an email to Banner executives.
The email said, in part, "My mom is very depressed. She is social and needs human interactions. I fear her isolation is weighing heavily on her lack of improvement. I beg from the bottom of my heart to please let her spend some time together. Let them hold hands."
Nancy and Alfred Cortes, both in their 80s, were several rooms apart on the same floor. "He asked to just walk by his wife's room and little comments like that are what we pick up on as nurses: What's important to this patient? And for him, it's his wife," said Brian Weirich, the Chief Nursing Officer at Banner Thunderbird. "We get letters, we get notifications a lot, but this one really stood out as an opportunity for us."
Weirich coordinated with the staff in their unit and safely arranged to move the couple into rooms right next to each other. They will also now share a nurse. "They don't have family members there, they don't have visitors in and out and that's a key part of the healing process, for them to have a sense of joy and a sense of purpose and right now the sense of isolation is really working against us," Weirich said.
The couple got to visit for a few fleeting moments. Weirich made sure to buy a dozen roses for Alfred to give to his wife. "We wanted him to be able to give her flowers. I'm sure he's done that so many times over 64 years and this should be no different. It should be special for them regardless of their situation and where they were," said Weirich. "When we got him the flowers and told him the story, one of his first comments to the nurse was, 'will you help me shave?'"
The couple's 64th wedding anniversary is Tuesday, October 20.
"He was like, 'babe, our anniversary is the 20th. I need you to go get me the Sees candy,'" Sue Hodges, their daughter, explained. "He's like, that's what I get her every year; I need you to get it for me.'"
Not long after the couple got to visit, Alfred had to be intubated and moved to the ICU. "It was nice to have my mom there and they can talk and have a conversation, especially since he was about to be intubated, which nobody knew, because now he's sedated and he can't talk at all," Hodges said. "They talked about taking a trip. They were like, 'We're going to take that vacation we're putting off' and they were making all kinds of plans to do stuff.
Nancy has gotten to visit Alfred in the ICU and they are hopeful he will be extubated in time for their anniversary on Tuesday, and his 87th birthday on Thursday.
Their daughter says knowing that the two can at least see each other makes the situation a little less stressful on everyone. "It is so critical to be with someone when they're sick and they need someone to fight for them, right? They need somebody to be there," Hodges said.