PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With COVID-19 numbers rising in Arizona, concern for access to medical treatment has many worried that there won't be enough medical assistance available if they were to fall ill. However, with the second spike currently in effect, many hospitals have been working to make sure that there are enough PPE supplies, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and staff available.

Banner Health is reporting that they now have enough bed capacity to be able to care for both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients.

"Our ICUs remain very busy. COVID-19 patients require an extensive amount of care – more than what you would expect of a typical ICU patient. That means that our ICUs currently require more staff to care for these patients. That is the primary concern that we are working to solve at this time," said Banner Health spokeswoman Becky Armendariz.

How to get tested for COVID-19 in Arizona What options do Arizonans have if they are exhibiting symptoms of the COVID-19?

Banner is working on hiring more nurses, respiratory therapists and others who have backgrounds to care of people with illnesses like COVID-19. They have rehired nurses who retired and are wanting to work again, and are also cross-training staff from other departments to be able to work in the ICU, if needed.

"Given our multi-state footprint, Banner also has the opportunity to temporarily redeploy team members to Arizona from other states where we operate. Last week, three of our Colorado nurses volunteered to support their Arizona colleagues in the fight against COVID-19. They arrived last Friday, and others are scheduled to arrive in the near future," Armendariz said.

US coronavirus cases surpass 2.2 million with more than 120,000 deaths Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 2.2 million with more than 120,000 deaths.

While not new information to the public, here are some things that Banner is reminding people to follow so that the spread of COVID-19 weakens:

If you are ill, stay home

Wear a mask while in public

Maintain social distancing

Wash your hands or use sanitizer frequently

Wipe down high trafficked surfaces

Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people