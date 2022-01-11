PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With Arizona COVID numbers climbing, more people are going to the hospital, where frontline workers are constantly exposed to the virus.

About 95 percent of ICU beds in Arizona are full, and Banner Health's top doctor said we haven't even hit the peak yet.

"That is likely going to occur in the upcoming weeks," said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer at Banner Health.

With that, they expect even more hospitalizations.

Supply shortage forcing some Arizona hospitals to pause use of monoclonal antibodies Bessel said the hospital system is preparing for an even bigger surge in January, while some Banner hospitals already operate above 100% capacity.

"While the pandemic is likely starting to come to an end sometime in this next year based on forecasting and things that we know about the omicron variant, we are not yet done with this pandemic," said Dr. Bessel.

She begs people to get vaccinated before hospitals reach their breaking points.

"Nearly a third of our inpatient beds are now occupied by COVID or suspected COVID patients," said Bessel. "Roughly 90% of those COVID patients are unvaccinated."

Arizona's positivity rate hit 30% this month. That's up 16% from December. Banner Health says many of their employees are catching the virus too.

"Recently, we've had to temporarily close some of our urgent care locations due to staff availability," said Bessel. "This has resulted in some longer wait times at urgent cares that do also remain open."

Dignity Health allowing workers with 'mild' COVID symptoms, asymptomatic to work Arizona's Family obtained a memo sent to Dignity Health staff members which stated that those who infected with coronavirus and feel well enough to work may request clearance to work from their manager.

Dignity Health recently announced asymptomatic employees can return to work.

At Banner, staff can return five days after testing positive for COVID if their symptoms are mild or gone.

"Our return to work process includes those individuals going through a screening, an occupational health process to make sure they are well enough to return to the workplace," said Bessel.

Bessel said trends from other countries show once we do hit this omicron peak, case numbers tend to go down quickly.