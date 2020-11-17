PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Worried about how to be safe this Thanksgiving, but still want to celebrate? Banner Health in Phoenix is recommending some alternatives to in-person gatherings on Turkey Day.

Since social gatherings are a big contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Banner Health advises that you evaluate your Thanksgiving plans' risk level and consider safer options.

Banner says the best and safest option for you, your family, and the community this year is to host a small family dinner at home with only members of your household. But here are a few other ideas that could cut down the risk of spreading COVID-19 and still let you enjoy the holiday.

Use Technology -- You might want to consider bringing in some technology to connect with your extended family and friends. Set up your computer, tablet, or phone at the table and share a meal together as if you were there in person. You can Zoom or FaceTime over stuffing and pie. Outdoor Food Swap -- Another idea? Participate in an outdoor food swap with your extended family and friends. Assign each household a dish to prepare and package in separate food storage containers. Schedule an outdoor drop-off or exchange so that everyone can share and collect the prepared dishes. Make sure to wear a mask to the exchange and wipe down the containers with disinfectant when you get home. Small, outdoor dinner -- Attending a small, outdoor dinner is also an option. But Banner cautions us to keep in mind that the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 is greater when interacting with others outside of your household.

The CDC says there are several factors that contribute to the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 at small in-person gatherings.

They include:

Community levels of COVID-19

Exposure during travel

Location of the gathering

Duration of the gathering

Number and crowding of people at the gathering

Behaviors of attendees prior to the gathering

Behaviors of attendees during the gathering

If you so plan to host a small gathering this Thanksgiving, Banner offers the following recommendations to reduce the risk level of your celebration:

Set up tables outdoors with plenty of distance between them.

Sit immediate households together at tables so there is no comingling with other household units.

Do not attend if you or a member of your household is sick.

Pre-plate food by designated individuals who are masked to avoid cross-contamination of serving utensils.

When engaging with others outside of the dinner portion in close proximity, make sure everyone is masked at all times. (This includes children 2 years of age or older.)

“Keeping our loved ones safe is the best gift that we can give one another for the holidays,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer for Banner Health. “Make these sacrifices for your family and friends this year so that you can preserve many holiday celebrations in the years to come.”

Visit the Banner Health blog for more guidance on celebrating safely this holiday season.