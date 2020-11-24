PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Banner Health says it could start distributing a COVID-19 vaccine as early as December 14.

The hospital system's Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel says that Pfizer's vaccine will likely be the first to arrive in Arizona. However, not everyone will be able to get it.

Banner Health says healthcare workers and first responders will get priority. After those people get the vaccine, essential workers like teachers and those in the food industry will get it. Next will be people with with increased risk to COVID-19 like those with underlying medical conditions.

The hospital system says it'll have three distribution locations in the state. One of the locations will likely be the state fairgrounds in Phoenix.

Still, medical professionals are warning that it's going to take a while before people who aren't high risk are able to get access to a vaccine. "Many of us refer to vaccine as the beginning of the end of this pandemic. And yet I do want to caution that despite all of the great and positive news that we are receiving about vaccine, that that is going to make a significant impact into 2021," Dr. Bessel said.

Doctors don't think that the vaccine is going to be distributed in time to have an impact on the projected surge in coronavirus cases this December. Because of this, medical professionals say we'll likely need to continue to wear masks and social distance for months to come.

There is hope that other vaccines could be hitting the ground soon after Pfizer's, but it's unclear when they'll arrive in Arizona.