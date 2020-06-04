PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley hospitals are trying new things to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Banner Health just launched new Telehealth technology at its 28 hospitals in Arizona and around the country. The new system allows physicians to talk to and examine COVID-19 patients from a different location, with a 2-way audio visual monitor.
Dr. Michael Simons is Medical Director of Banner's Telehealth services. "We have a fully functional pan-tilt-zoom camera in the room that the physician can use, without having to go in and deploy or retrieve a piece of hardware," said Simons.
Miniature computers are installed into TV's in every patients room, fully equipped with a speaker and microphone.
In addition to reducing face-to-face visits and exposure to healthcare workers, the telehealth technology also preserves the amount of Personal Protective Equipment -- or PPE's - that a hospital uses.
"It prevents the number of times when you're using disposable PPE's, that you need to dispose of it each time you're done," said Simons. "This helps preserve that because they are not entering the room, and therefore don't have to use disposable PPE."
Doctors said that reviews from patients have been mostly positive, with patients knowing if they need a doctor or nurse in person - they can have one.
Dr. Amir Etemad Banner Health says, "In any circumstance, if patients or a nurse at bedside feels they need a provider to come do a hands on exam, they can," said Dr. Amir Temad, with Banner Health. "At any point their care does not get compromised."
Banner Health is also looking to expand its TeleHealth program by placing similar cameras inside emergency departments treatment rooms.