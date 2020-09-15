PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Banner Health is now allowing one visitor per patient per day in most in-patient areas of Arizona hospitals for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
According to a press release from Banner, the changes were made on September 10 in hospitals in the metropolitan Phoenix, Tucson and Casa Grande areas.
Visits will be between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and visitors can only stay for a maximum of three hours per day.
Important tips to maximize your visit:
- Bring a freshly laundered or disposable mask with you. You will be required to wear it throughout the duration of your visit, including while you are in the patient’s room. Banner will not provide masks for visitors.
- The cafeteria and other congregation areas are closed. You will need to go straight to/from the patient’s room.
- Due to COVID-19, we are conducting a health screening for all visitors at check-in. Be prepared to wait in line before entering the building. Complete the electronic visitor health screening prior to arrival to expedite your entrance to the building.
- Arrange your visit with the patient. Only one visitor per patient will be permitted each day. Make sure to discuss this with the patient before arriving at the hospital to ensure visits from others were not already arranged.
- Watch the video on the visitor restrictions page of bannerhealth.com to better understand the visitation process.
- Please do not bring any gifts, flowers or balloons with you to your patient visit.
Out-patient building including emergency rooms, out-patient treatment centers and more still do not allow visitors in majority of cases.
More information for visitors can be found here.