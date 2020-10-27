PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As we watch the coronavirus numbers creep up, Banner Health has a somber new prediction possibility: Arizona could meet or exceed the number of COVID-19 patients that we saw during the summer surge in June and July.

As the cold weather comes on, hospitals will be caring for more patients anyway as they come down with colds, flu, or other seasonal illnesses.

Banner Health hospitals allowing visitors again after six months, but with strict rules in place Most in-patients are allowed one visitor a day for up to three hours maximum. Visitors will have to go through a health screening and bring their own mask.

Banner says it does have room for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients in its Arizona hospitals right now, but they are reopening some of the respiratory cohort units that they closed after the summer spike dropped back down. Banner also says it doesn't have a PPE shortage, though medical staff has an effective reuse policy for N-95 masks.

Even if the current numbers don't level off, it still might take a few weeks of bad numbers before schools would go back to virtual learning. "We don't want to see a yo-yo effect where one day the school's open, the next day it's closed, the next day it's open," State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman said. "We know that that causes a lot of challenges for families and unpredictability."

Other readiness measures Banner has in place are 4,000 tests available each week at a drive-through testing location. The hospitals still have visitor restrictions in place, but they are making one-time exceptions so patients can do emergency absentee voting, if necessary.