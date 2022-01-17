PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Banner Health has confirmed that as of Monday, employees who are COVID-19 positive and are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms can return to work if they feel well enough to.
Banner says that employees who return to work will be required to wear N95/KN95 masks for ten days after a positive test.
"These changes continue to be in alignment with the CDC and similar protocols have been adopted by many other health care systems," Banner Health Marketing & Public Relations Associate Director, David Lozano says.
The reason is due to the Omicron variant spreading rapidly. Lozano says the 'the vast majority' of Banner's staff are fully vaccinated and are protected against getting severely sick with many of those who become positive are considered breakthrough cases. "For this reason, we are changing our COVID return-to-work policy to align with the most recent CDC recommendations," says Lozano.