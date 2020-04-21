PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Around five to seven percent of Banner Health employees are being furloughed as their workloads have decreased because elective procedures and appointments are on hold.

"While many of our units and team members are very busy addressing the pandemic, elective surgeries and non-life-threatening procedures are on hold, and that means fewer than normal patients and a reduction in work for many of our team members," Banner Health said in a statement.

More than 1,500 team members have been redeployed to assist in the COVID-19 crisis, an option given to those whose workload has been reduced. Banner Health also said that 376 employees have voluntarily taken a sabbatical for one month unpaid. Others have been furloughed, allowing them to file for unemployment. All employees still receive full benefits, Banner Health said.

Some Arizona nurses being laid off amid coronavirus pandemic Nurses in Arizona are getting laid off as specialty clinics have been canceling elective surgeries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Banner team members who have and continue to contribute to the direct care of COVID-19 patients will receive a one-time bonus to be awarded in July. This award will be based upon hours worked with COVID-19 patients in March, April, and May," the statement said.

Two patients confirmed to Arizona's Family that a mental health therapist is among the furloughed employees.

"This week, our therapist advised us that she was being furloughed for two months. It's her understanding that she was advised she would have employment once this is done. Still, she did not seem hopeful that would actually be a reality," said the patient, who only wanted to be identified as Jennifer.

Jennifer goes to a group therapy session three times a week for postpartum depression at Banner Health. "Before COVID-19, the environment was very relaxed; we could bring our young babies in and seek treatment with our babies in the room," she explained.

Jennifer said once the virus started making its way around, their babies were no longer allowed at appointments. She would then go through a screening process before entering the hospital, where they check her temperature and ask her questions regarding her health. She and another patient said virtual appointments were never offered as an option.

"It seems to me that they just went completely over that and said, 'no, you're going to be furloughed, you don't have the numbers that you need to proceed with your therapy group in order to proceed with treating patients,'" Jennifer explained. "They could increase those numbers for the people who actually needed help and have those avenues for people to be able to seek it."

Mental health has been a topic at the forefront of the coronavirus discussion, as many are not used to isolating from friends and family.

"I can tell you one thing, my anxiety and depression has increased and skyrocketed since this pandemic hit," she said. "With not having the resources available, I sincerely am concerned that people are going to reach their breaking point. It scares me; it worries me; it concerns me."

Senior leaders at Banner Health, including presidents, vice presidents, and CEOs, will all take up to a 20 percent pay reduction at the beginning of May.

"Members of Banner’s senior leadership team have also contributed $100,000 to the Banner Health Foundation’s Supporting our Staff (SOS) Fund to provide financial support for team members who may need it during this time. We are doing our very best to be nimble, responsive, and supportive of our team members’ needs as conditions rapidly change during the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain committed to them while providing reliable, quality care for our patients and maintaining a safe environment for all," Banner Health said.

You can read Banner's full statement here.