MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Nineteen prospective jurors could have been exposed to COVID-19 by a bailiff who tested positive recently. Maricopa County court officials said that bailiff was tested the night before jury selection and showed up to work without having the results back.
"The defendant was upset just like everyone else," said The Nolan Law Firm defense attorney, Vicki Lopez. Lopez is speaking out after being inside the same North Mesa Justice court room as the bailiff who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
"It's a concern that someone who is participating in democracy, doing their civic duty to serve as jurors is potentially exposed to COVID-19," said Todd Nolan, partner of The Nolan Law Firm. "It's about keeping those people safe and keeping people in the criminal justice system safe as well."
A spokesperson with the Maricopa County Justice Court told Arizona's Family that the bailiff got the test on Thursday after a co-worker tested positive.
Without having the results back, the bailiff went in for jury selection on Friday. She didn't find out she was positive until Saturday. The spokesperson said the bailiff wore a mask and didn't have symptoms. Her only interaction with the 19 prospective jurors, the spokesperson said, was to call them into the court room and open or close the door for them.
"The CDC guidelines is that if you have been exposed and you've been tested, you should be quarantined," said Dr. Andrew Carroll. The doctor believes everyone in the court room was exposed.
"The exposure is very concerning, that is why employers need to be very aggressive about making sure people that work for them, if they are being tested they should be home while they're waiting for their results," said Dr. Carroll.
The courts' spokesperson pointed to CDC guidelines for government critical infrastructure workers which allows employees to continue working while they wait for test results so long as they aren't showing symptoms and are social distancing as well as wearing a mask.
The courtroom was sanitized following the positive test and the bailiff was sent home. The spokesperson for justice courts said they're following the rules set by the Arizona Supreme and Superior Court.
Arizona's Family has reached out to them and are waiting to hear back. To date, 25 court employees have tested positive for the virus since March.