PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- There's no question people are passionately divided "for" and "against" wearing face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Some people are so mad about being asked to cover their faces in public they're using social media to post negative reviews about businesses that are only trying to follow protocol.

Phoenix City Council passed a face mask mandate

"These are unprecedented times, especially for being a small business owner," said Thomas Barr, executive director at Local First Arizona. Barr posted a call for help on social media for people to step up and make a hard pledge to support local businesses after hearing from more than a dozen places getting roasted in online reviews on Yelp, Google and Facebook, for simply following the mask mandates for reopening.

"Some businesses are just seeing some negativity through social media and through some of those review sites for just complying. People are upset that they have to do it or people upset that the business is implementing it," Barr said.

It's gotten so bad, some places have put up signs reminding customers that their establishments have to follow government directives and cannot afford to get shut down again. "We want to see people show up and support that business now and long term," Barr says.

He also says we have to think more than just pickup or takeout food and be intentional about looking for ways to support other small businesses. He says 33% of their 3,000 members surveyed in April said they wouldn't survive three months if things didn't improve significantly.

So far, the outlook hasn't been terribly promising. But Barr is hopeful people with the means will get out and spend to drive revenue back to the places in our community they want to see on the other side of this pandemic.

"If you've got a project at home, and maybe you're thinking about going to the big box to get all your materials, try to find a local hardware store. If you're thinking about getting another piece of furniture, maybe think about if you can go find a local company to get that from all of those purchases are going to make huge impacts on businesses that needed the most," Barr said.

"These are the businesses that have always shown up for us when we need them, it's our time to show up for them!"

Since his post over the weekend, Barr said he's heard from a lot of local businesses seeing a swell of support to counteract the negative posts they have no control over. And he says that's reassuring. "If you have the means, if you're thinking about where you're getting your food or the next project in your home that you're going to do or somebody that you need to hire or that membership to that small business or that organization that arts organization in town. Keep those memberships, spend those dollars locally, invest your dollars as much as you possibly can with those small businesses in our neighborhoods. These are the businesses that have always shown up for us when we needed them, and it's time for us to show up for them," Barr said.

