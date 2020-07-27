PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 2020-'21 school year is starting off much different this year than ever before. The first day of school doesn't consist of new outfits, finding your classes, dropping the kids off and packing a lunch. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, classes are online only for now.

In addition to figuring out the monumental tasks of which learning options to offer and how to logistically implement them successfully, they also had to learn how to provide safe, in-person learning.

The Apache Junction School District started July 21, and the Higley School District started this morning, solely online to comply with Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order to delay in-person learning to Aug. 17. The Arizona Department of Health Services is expected to release public health benchmarks for the safe return of in-person, teacher-led classroom instruction by Aug. 7.

Some information on how Higley is planning to adapt to the new school year including what programs they will be using, can be found here.

Online learning is creating a new struggle for parents. Not only are they faced with finding child care or asking their employers for some flexibility, but they also have to learn the new way of schooling through technology just as much as their kids.

“I’m just so scared of making the wrong decision, but I think that there is no right decision,” said Stacia Ehlen, a mother of three who has spent much of the summer grappling with what is best for their health and education. “We don’t know if they are going to go to school and get sick, we don’t know if they are going to learn well if they are home online.”

"We are definitely evaluating whether or not [Aug. 17] is a realistic date for Arizona,” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman told Arizona’s Family Tuesday morning. “I completely understand where these educators and school leaders are coming from. This has been a very scary time to see the surge here in Arizona.”

"Arizona will be open for learning," he said. "Our priorities will be public health and safety." His plan states that schools will continue to be required to provide 180 days of instruction or equivalent hours, whether a family chooses to do so in person or via distance learning. You can find more specifics on his plan here.

"The decisions that I am going to make are going to be reflective of Arizona and Arizona exclusively," he said. "There are continued sacrifices that are needed. ... There really is nothing you can do that will help more than staying home."

School is starting this year the way it ended last year. Check for latest updates for your school district below.