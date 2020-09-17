PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With more than 1,700 new coronavirus cases reported by the state today, it might look like we’re is seeing another surge but the Arizona Department of Health Services says that is absolutely not the case.
Shortly before updating its dashboard on Thursday, AZDHS put out an explanation for the increase. It’s because of results from a newly approved diagnostic test. Included in today’s update – and updates for the next several days – are results from tests done over the past few months.
🔗 Click here for interactive dashboards
According to AZDHS, the Food and Drug Administration approved a fourth antigen test for diagnosing COVID-19. Antigen tests are not the same as antibody tests, which require a blood draw. An antigen test “can detect if a person is currently infected by looking for specific parts of the virus from a respiratory sample (like a nasal swab),” explains AZDHS. It the same kind of test used to diagnose viral infections like the flu or strep throat. Results usually are available at the testing site, like a doctor’s office, within an hour.
Antigen testing is what UArizona used as students and faculty returned to campus. The test also played a “role in the return of Pac-12 football.”