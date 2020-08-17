PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services says, as of Monday afternoon, they've received 500 applications from businesses that want to reopen early before state coronavirus benchmarks have been met.

Businesses that submit applications have to write up a proposal that has more stringent safety procedures than the ones required by the state for normal reopening.

AZDHS Communications Director Steve Elliot says the department is reviewing the applications "as quickly as possible, generally, in the order they came in."

So far, only two gyms have gotten the go-ahead to reopen early, while two gyms and two bars that serve food have had their early reopening applications rejected.

"Because each proposal represents a unique business, there is no one size fits all approach when considering individual plans," said Elliot. "Our overriding goal is protecting public health in a given business setting."

Still, some business owners say there is confusion about the process.

"I didn't actually see that attestation form until after EoS had already been -- made their announcement that they were already open," said James Ellis, owner of Spark Crossfit.

When Ellis saw that EoS Fitness had gotten the green light to reopen its gyms for indoor use, he says he applied right away for his three independent crossfit gyms.

But for the time being, he and his members are still stuck working out outside.

"Of course I'd like to be inside. It's hot as hell out here!" Ellis said.

According to the benchmark guidelines set out by AZDHS, gyms are able to apply to reopen for indoor use at 25% occupancy once the COVID-19 positivity rate has been between 5% and 10%, and there are between 10 and 100 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks.

But even as Maricopa County sits above that positivity range, gyms like EoS Fitness and Training for Warriors-Estrella are being allowed to open for indoor use.

And while some gyms have chosen to reopen without approval from the state, Ellis says he won't do that until his applications are approved.

"Yeah, we're just going to keep doing what we do," Ellis said. "And if this lasts a month, or two months, or five months or a year, I don't care. We're gonna be just fine."