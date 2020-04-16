PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Katherine Bellamy is one of many trying to navigate motherhood during COVID-19.

"We are all learning. We are all doing our best. And some days, it is uglier than others. When all of us have cried at least once a day," said Bellamy.

Bellamy, a Peoria mother of two, said her anxiety is heightened. "My mental health has taken a little bit of a dip," she said.

Experts said mothers everywhere are now taking on new roles and more stress. Starting Friday, April 17, the local organization Women's Health and Innovations of Arizona is offering free online group therapy sessions for struggling mothers. They will be providing not only resources and coping tools, but a community where women can find solace.

"When we come together in a group that is structured, we can offer tools. And women can safely share what they are experiencing. It helps normalize their experience, and that in itself is empowering," said Michelle Lacy, the executive director of Women's Health and Innovations of Arizona.

Experts said the most important message to mothers who are struggling, is to set realistic expectations and find time for yourself. Organizers said that anyone can sign up for the free sessions. Contact asabatini@whiarizona.com for more details, or to sign up.