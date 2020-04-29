WATCH 3TV NEWS:

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's top education leader wants students back to school for the new academic year. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman is trying to balance educational needs with public health precautions but she admits planning around a pandemic is tricky.

“We want to do everything we can to get our kids back in the classrooms in a safe way,” said Hoffman. “I know there’s a lot of fear and anxiety around that so I can understand that these are difficult decisions and that ultimately families are going to have to decide and make some personal decisions for what’s best for their child."

Public health has always been an important component in building healthy school environments, says Hoffman, but it’s never been quite like this. Hoffman says she’s working with health officials to draft guidance to be distributed to districts by the end of May. Hoffman describes the pending guidance as “a framework” that can be applied to a variety of schools.

“Because, for example, for many of our rural schools, they do not have a school nurse. So we need to think through different types of recommendations,” says Hoffman.

She suggested possibly training other school staffers to take student temperatures and make sure sick kids are promptly sent home.

Arizona high school seniors disappointed by abrupt end to school year Some high school seniors say they feel a little disappointed that the coronavirus restrictions have put an abrupt end to their school year.

Arizona’s Family asked Hoffman about mandatory masks and temperature checks for those entering school campuses. Hoffman says she’s “leaning on the medical experts to make those types of decisions.”

Hoffman said, for the most part, districts will make their own decisions on what learning will look like moving forward, but she added that many districts are expanding virtual options to accommodate those students who may not feel comfortable returning to the classroom.

Bottom line, Hoffman says, she does not want families and students to be punished for avoiding campus because of coronavirus concerns.

“Nobody wants to be punitive to anyone, to any child, to any parent,” said Hoffman. “That’s why we have schools looking into continuing online options in the next school year.”

Hoffmans says new federal funding provided by the CARES Act will help schools navigate challenges through the COVID-19 pandemic. She says Arizona K-12 schools will receive $277 million, which can be used for technology, internet access and personal protective equipment.