PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Republican state lawmaker is proposing the deploymnet of military troops to the polls this election year if there aren't enough workers available because of COVID-19.
This is part of Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita's response to calls that election officials to mail a ballot to every registered voter as a way to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus.
On Friday, Ugenti-Rita, a Republican from Scottsdale, said more options need to be considered, and doubled down on her opposition to a mail-in election. "Voting in person is part of our fabric in this country," she said.
Her proposal, which also includes recruiting more poll workers and buying more cleaning supplies for polling locations, comes as mail-in ballots emerged as a partisan issue across the country.
Democrats say mail-in ballots are safer because they reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus by cutting down on Election Day crowds.
But some Republicans, like President Trump, have said it will lead to voter fraud, a crime that is extremely rare in Arizona. Over the past ten years, the Arizona Attorney General's office has prosecuted 30 voter fraud cases, with most cases involving people who voted in multiple states.
Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes blasted the Scottsdale senator's plan because he doesn't want to troops at the polls. "I mean that's a policy change. That's really radical and that militarizes a purely civilian exercise and I am not comfortable with that," said Fontes, who served in the Marine Corps.
Voters have the option to get their ballot mailed to them, but Fontes said there are about 600,000 voters in Maricopa County who are not signed up on the Permanent Early Voting List. And, he added, people who prefer voting in person can still drop it off their mail-in ballot at the polls through the end of election day.