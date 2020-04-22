PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- An Arizona state senator says he and 5 of his family members have coronavirus.
Sen. Lupe Contreras, the assistant minority leader, has confirmed that he and five of his family members have contracted COVID-19. Contreras is a state representative for District 19. He is the first Arizona lawmaker to publicly acknowledge that he has the virus.
According to his Senate page, Contreras is a Phoenix native and was raised in Cashion, Arizona. He was part of the first graduating class of Westview High School in 1993. He also attended Estrella Mountain Community College and Glendale Community College in pursuit of a degree in Criminal Justice. The page states that he is married to Sara Violeta Contreras and they have six children and a number of grandchildren.
