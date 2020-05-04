AZ retail stores open with measures to prevent spread of Covid-19

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Retail stores in Arizona are back open today, but it’s not business as usual. Many business owners are following recommendations from the governor’s office to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sibley’s West gift shop in downtown Chandler welcomed customers Monday by appointment only and provided gloves and hand sanitizer for customers at the door.

+2 Arizona salons and barbers can reopen May 8, dine-in restaurants May 11 On Friday, May 8, barber shops and hair salons can reopen with modifications, and restaurants can reopen their dining areas on May 11.

“We’ve tried to make it through with online sales and curbside pickup,” says co-owner John Wolfe. “It’s not the same as being able to see people.”

Wolfe says sales have been down about 90% since closures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. He is hoping for a boost in sales ahead of Mother’s Day, but says there will be challenges ahead during the slow summer months with neighboring restaurants and venues closed.

“Those things are going to have to kick in for us to rebound to the way we were,” says Wolfe.

“We love local,” says Kimberly Siket, who was one of the first customers at Sibley’s West on Monday morning.

She was pleased to immediately be greeted by an employee offering hand sanitizer.

“When I first came in the door, the first thing she asked was, 'Can I spritz your hands?'” says Siket. “I was very thankful that she did that. I did it right before I came in anyways.”

Wolfe, who owns the business with his wife, says he and his team of eight employees are anxious to see customers in the shop again.

“All we’ll ask is that they’re ready and prepared, and we’ll be ready and prepared,” says Wolfe. “We’ll make it a good, safe experience for everybody.”

Sibley's West will be open these hours:

10 am to 3 pm Monday through Thursday

10 am to 7 pm Friday and Saturday

11 am to 4 pm on Sunday

At-risk individuals can contact the store for "virtual shopping" options from the safety of their home.