PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The coronavirus crisis has hit Valley restaurants hard, forcing a number of popular places out of business, like Caveman Burgers in north Phoenix, Mark's Cafe in Tempe and Delux, off 32nd Street and Camelback Road, in Phoenix. Surviving restaurants are hoping the Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to allow dine-in service again, starting Monday, will give restaurants the boost they need to get back on track. But there are no guarantees.
Restauranteur Sam Fox owns 60 restaurants in Arizona and around the country. He said that social distancing requirements needed to open full service again will restrict the number of customers that can come in, and limit the amount of money a restaurant can make. But Fox insists you have to start somewhere.
"Our organization is OK opening a little slow," said Fox. "We want to build the guests' confidence and the public's confidence in what we are doing, and that it is safe for everyone. Our goal is not to lose money. Our goal is to get back to even and once we figure out how to get back to even, then we'll figure out how to make money."
Smaller mom and pop restaurants are probably the most vulnerable. Even if they do reopen, they're looking at a possible 50% drop in business, while social distancing measures remain in place.
And then there are restaurant owners like George Frasher, who will not open his three dining rooms on Monday. Frasher thinks it's too soon to invite customers to eat in at Frasher's Tavern and Frasher's Smokehouse.
"I don't want to contribute to the spread of the virus," said Frasher. "I'm going to stick to the CDC guidelines of at least 14 days of decreased COVID cases here in the Valley before I decide to open any of my dining rooms."