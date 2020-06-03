PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- One of America's favorite pastimes is taking a big hit from the Covid-19 crisis. Most Arizona movie theaters have yet to re-open.

"It has definitely been a bummer, especially now in the summer months when its really hot outside," said Kayla Kang of Phoenix. "Movies have always been a good way to beat the heat, hang out with friends and get out of the house."

A couple weeks ago, Governor Doug Ducey lifted Arizona's stay at home order, which meant Harkins Theaters, AMC and other movie theaters could bring customers back.

But most of them have decided to wait, to see how the coronavirus crisis plays out.

The world's largest movie theater chain, AMC Theaters, announced Wednesday that it has "substantial doubt" whether it can stay in business, after being hit with more than $2 billion in losses this year.

David Corwin is president of Metropolitan Theaters, which has movie houses in four states.

"Clearly the industry has been hit as hard as any other, with literally no income since the middle of March," said Corwin. "There have been limited opportunities for take-out and delivery. Takeout concessions items, and online retail sales just literally came to a halt."

Corwin says he wouldn't be surprised to see a number of movie theaters around the country close down in the months ahead as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, but he firmly believes many will survive, once customers see the safety measures being put in place to protect the public.

"Employees will be tested, temperatures checked, we'll ask questions about symptoms and they will be required to wear masks and gloves," said Corwin. There will be shields in place at concession stands where there's interaction with customers."

"Most jurisdictions will limit occupancy in any auditorium to 50-percent, and then when you put in additional social distancing, leave every other row empty, leave 2-to03 seats between groups, you are closer to 25-percent," said Corwin. "I think people want to get out and have shared experiences and if they can do so in safe environment I think they'll always be a place for theaters."

Another challenge facing movie theaters, is that Hollywood will likely hold back the release of new films, so even if theaters open up soon there won't be any big blockbusters to draw customers in, said Corwin.