AZ mom surprises daughter with drive-by birthday party amid social distancing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Turning 18 is a big deal for any teen. However, it can be difficult to celebrate a birthday during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, one mom in Arizona made sure her daughter's recent 18th birthday was unforgettable.

Wednesday was Gianna Rosenbloom’s 18th birthday. Her cousins drew chalk art on her driveway and hung up a happy birthday sign. But what her parents had planned next came as a huge surprise.

“Happy Birthday to you, Gianna! Happy Birthday," said her family and friends from a parade of honking cars.

"I just put it out there and never thought this many people would show up, but her friends are amazing," said Anita Rosenboom, Gianna’s mom. "I thought this would be a fun way for everyone to show how much they love her."

Gianna couldn't hold back her excitement and tears as she waved and jumped up and down while each car passed. Everyone expressed the same message: "Happy birthday, Gianna. We love you."

"I just felt really loved because I know this is a hard time for everyone," said Gianna. "So, I was really happy."

Gianna's family and friends didn't stop there. During the second drive around, they dropped off gifts, balloons, and signs. Her grandmother was in one of the cars thrilled to be a part of the surprise.

"That’s my granddaughter. My family. I cried yesterday and [I'm] crying a little bit now. I’m just so happy to see all my family together like this. This is what is important. This is what we need to remember right now, our family," said Gianna's grandma, Rosemary Anzalone.

As the last car drove away, all that was left on Gianna’s lawn was a sign to remind her of how much she is loved.