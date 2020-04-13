PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona hospitals are losing between $200 million and $600 million a month because of COVID-19, but it has nothing to do with the number of Coronvirus patients coming in. It's the lack of other patients, with other health problems, that's putting a financial strain on the state's healthcare system.
Julia Strange is VP of Community Benefit, with the Tucson Medical Center. Strange said that the number of patients visiting their emergency room is down 50 percent compared to last year.
"People are staying home, so some of the ways they might have been injured previously - falling off a playground set or falling on a curb walking into a grocery store - those kinds of things are less than they would have been prior to this," said Strange.
The number of Covid-19 cases in Arizona has not gotten out of control, like it has in other places like New York City.
So why are Arizona hospitals losing so much money? Ann Marie Alameddin is President of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association. She said that an empty ER is not the only reason hospitals have so many empty beds. The Governor recently banned elective surgeries, which make up about 30-40 percent of a hospital's revenue. "This is a significant financial strain on hospitals, and they're evaluating whether or not they should furlough staff," said Alameddin. "They are dipping into reserves. They are opening lines of credit so they can continue to meet payroll and meet operational needs."
Arizona hospitals are in good shape for a possible spike in coronavirus patients in the weeks ahead. However, that doesn't exactly solve the financial problems hospital's have now."Hospitals are sending staff home because there aren't enough patients in the hospital beds to take care of them," said Alameddin. "It's a difficult position for hospitals, because on one hand, we certainly don't want a patient surge, but on the other, with a financial freefall, they aren't put in that position of having to furlough or layoff healthcare workers."
There is a lot of discussion in Congress right now about how to provide more financial assistance to hospitals across the country, as part of the next aid package. $30 billion in funding was released to hospitals nationwide last week, but Arizona only received a small portion of it, said Alameddin.