PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has put a stop to "internal modeling," which predicts the spread of coronavirus and helps state leaders decide the best course of action to slow the spread.
We asked why ADHS is pausing the effort. In a statement, state officials offered the following explanation: "We are looking at several national models and have determined that the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is the most accurate to help us develop and implement public health interventions to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak."
The state also says it will continue to look at data efforts throughout the state and country, and could continue to work with the ADHS team as needed going forward.
Last month, ADHS had teamed up with experts from Arizona State University and the University of Arizona to develop a model that’s specific to Arizona. The federal model for Arizona comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and FEMA.
The news of ADHS pausing the modeling team came the same week that some retail stores were given the green light to open again. Gov. Doug Ducey also announced that salons and barbershops can reopen May 8, and that restaurants can reopen their dining areas on May 11.