PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has put a stop to "internal modeling," which predicts the spread of coronavirus and helps state leaders decide the best course of action to slow the spread.
We asked why ADHS is pausing the effort. In a statement, state officials offered the following explanation: "We are looking at several national models and have determined that the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is the most accurate to help us develop and implement public health interventions to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak."
The state also says it will continue to look at data efforts throughout the state and country, and could continue to work with the ADHS team as needed going forward.
Last month, ADHS had teamed up with experts from Arizona State University and the University of Arizona to develop a model that’s specific to Arizona. The federal model for Arizona comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and FEMA.
The news of ADHS pausing the modeling team came the same week that some retail stores were given the green light to open again. Gov. Doug Ducey also announced that salons and barbershops can reopen May 8, and that restaurants can reopen their dining areas on May 11.
But Arizona State University issued a statement Wednesday, stating that it would continue its COVID-19 research projects and would continue to make these results known to the public.
“During the pandemic, Arizona State University has conducted modeling data research on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Arizona. In April, ASU, along with researchers from UA, were contacted by ADHS to form an ADHS Modeling Working Group that provided estimates on the number of COVID-19 cases, hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators and economic impact assessments. ASU’s was one of several public health models ADHS used for guidance on its public health decisions. With the Governor’s announcement of updated Arizona COVID-19 guidelines on May 4th, the working group was notified by ADHS to discontinue its services until the fall. Moving forward, ASU will continue to perform its COVID-19 research projects, and will make these updates publicly available during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Also on Wednesday, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema issued the following statement about the decision:
The Governor's choice to disregard the science that should be the basis of Arizona public health policies - and the White House's guidelines for re-opening - is concerning and disappointing. I'm grateful that Arizona State University and the University of Arizona will continue this work, and I plan to rely on their findings and conclusions in my work to keep Arizonans healthy, safe, and economically secure.