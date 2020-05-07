PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is once-again utilizing “internal modeling” resource data, which predicts the spread of coronavirus throughout the state. The announcement comes just two days after they told Arizona's Family that they put the data on pause.

AZ health officials tell coronavirus modeling team to stop work We asked why ADHS is pausing the effort. They offered the following explanation: "We are looking at several national models and have determined that the FEMA is the most accurate to help us develop and implement public health interventions to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak."

State health officials announced Thursday in a statement:

Earlier today we communicated with the members of the University modeling team and we’re pleased to announce an ongoing partnership to continue providing models. Our initial request for the team was to produce the model that they delivered on April 20th. We were very pleased with the model they provided. Understanding the demands on their time, we let them know that we were putting the modeling project on pause until we could bring them back to assist with modeling COVID-19 resource requirements during the influenza season. Since then, the Universities and team members have expressed a willingness to continue doing this work. We are grateful for their dedication and we look forward to an ongoing partnership.

In April, ADHS had teamed up with experts from Arizona State University and the University of Arizona to develop a model that’s specific to Arizona. The federal model for Arizona comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and FEMA. On Tuesday, when the state announced a pause on the modeling team research they said they would use FEMA models only moving forward.

ASU then released a statement Wednesday that they would continue their modeling data research, regardless of the state's previous decision to pause work.