PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona is continuing to make progress in the fight against COVID-19. Health experts said shuttered bars and nightclubs across the state could soon meet health benchmarks and get the green light to reopen.

"The percent positivity is much lower; the rate of cases is much lower in most counties," said Will Humble, the former state health director.

In order to open their doors, bars and nightclubs must be in a county with a less than 3 percent positivity rate. Even then, they would have to follow strict guidelines and reduced capacity. So when the time comes for them to reopen, how will those rules be enforced?

"It is going to be very important that we do it right this time," said Humble.

Humble tweeted on Sunday," Get ready for June 2.0, Arizona." He said bars and nightclubs are super-spreaders of the virus. If they aren't regulated this time around, we could have a repeat of May.

"The bars and nightclubs opened to a free-for-all and it was under the honor system," said Humble. "That is why we ended up with exponential growth of the virus."

Humble said there needs to be a way for people to report businesses breaking the rules. He recommends county health departments step in and hold them accountable. "Let's send them to those facilities and do an inspection and investigation. If they are not doing the right thing -- punish them," said Humble.

Meantime, the governor's office said there is a plan in place but didn't provide much detail. According to a spokesperson, "The governor's executive order provides enforcement authorities to local authorities, county health departments, and state agencies, including the Department of Liquor Liquor Licenses and Control and the Department of Health Services. The health guidance will be enforced."

Still, Humble said the governor should come out with stronger messaging this week to ensure bars and nightclubs know the consequences they could face.

"If we don't put a compliance system in place this time, we are at risk of ramping this virus up, getting to exponential spread, and you know who is going to suffer in the end? The K-12 system," said Humble.