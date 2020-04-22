SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The state health department has launched a new tool to help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases. It's called the "Surge Line," a service that allows hospitals or clinics to transfer COVID-19 patients.

"This is a great example of collaboration that almost never occurs unless you have a crisis," said Dignity Health's Dr. Keith Frey.

Here's how it works: Hospital 'A' can call the toll-free number, then the agent finds Hospital 'B,' then it's up to a doctor to approve or deny the transfer. "So that no one hospital down here would be disproportionately burdened," said Dr. Frey, who believes it's a game-changer.

ASU, UArizona model says Arizona's COVID-19 peak could still be a month away “The most recent baseline estimates a peak need for 600 hospital beds and 300 ICU beds around May 22.”

It centralizes the healthcare system and bringing a new level of communication between hospitals across the state. It allows patients an easier transfer that needs a higher level of care.

"A number of patients are going to be sick enough. They would need the highest level of sophisticated care, critical care, and ventilators," said Dr. Frey.

Dr. Frey collaborated with the state health department, spoke with officials in the nation's coronavirus hotspots in Washington State and New York City for advice. The doctor said the "Surge Line" had a soft opening last week, and now it's ready to go. "We're so confident, it went so well that we want the public to know that we are ready to help the entire state's load level as we get through this together," he said.