PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Business is slow at the Beauty District in Phoenix. On a typical Saturday, the building of salon suites would be packed. But coronavirus is turning clients away, and hairdressers are now forced to make tough decisions.

"The growing numbers of people that are infected in Arizona scares us on a daily basis," said hairstylist Bernardo Lamos.

Lamos is taking the risk. He is continuing to take clients to help pay for bills. He said hairdressers at The Beauty District must still pay for rent space, even if they aren't working amid coronavirus.

"My wife and kids are at home, and I am telling them that we have to be quarantined at home, yet I am still coming out here and being around people," said Lamos.

Lamos said, next month, stylists will only have to pay a portion of the rent. Yet, he still worries about the future.

On the flip side, Phoenix salon owner Brady McKay said he isn't charging his employees for rent. But he leases the salon building, and the bills are stacking up.

"As of right now, their safety is important to me. So, I am deferring rent to make sure that they are okay, which puts the burden on me," said McKay.