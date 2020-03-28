Arizona is ramping up its unemployment insurance operations as it sees an unprecedented flood of new claims as the coronavirus staggers industries that are key to the state’s economy.
“This is not about me and this is not about the governor — I want to be clear,” Mayor Coral Evans said. “This is about saving lives.”
The announcement comes after it was confirmed on Friday that Ducey signed legislation expanding unemployment benefits for people living in Arizona who are impacted by COVID-10.
Lamos said, next month, stylists will only have to pay a portion of the rent. Yet, he still worries about the future.
On the flip side, Phoenix salon owner Brady McKay said he isn't charging his employees for rent. But he leases the salon building, and the bills are stacking up.
"As of right now, their safety is important to me. So, I am deferring rent to make sure that they are okay, which puts the burden on me," said McKay.
This week, Gov. Doug Ducey delayed evictions for residential residents. Now, Lamos and Mckay are calling on him to extend those protections to businesses too.According to Benjamin Gottlib, a local real estate attorney, business owners who lease or people who rent workspaces should look at their lease agreement closely. He said if there's a "force majeure clause" in the document, it could allow tenants to leave the lease.