PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coronavirus is forcing many into self-isolation. Home is now considered the safest place amid the pandemic. But for domestic violence victims, their home is often the most dangerous place they can be.

"One of the challenges that we are navigating during this time is the fact that for a lot of survivors, they are at home with the person that is harming them," said Tasha Menaker, co-chief executive officer for Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence. Advocates said victims are now more at risk of abuse. According to the Phoenix Police Department, domestic violence service calls have jumped in the last couple of weeks.

"They don’t have reprieve potentially from their partners, so they may not be going to work, or to school or other places where they might have been able to make a phone call or get online and chat with an advocate," said Menaker. Heightened stress and fear is now acting as a trigger for abusers. "Domestic violence increases in the home any time there is additional stress and financial stress in particular," said Menaker.

