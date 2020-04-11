PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Empty streets, closed businesses, and drive-thru testing outside of hospitals are all stark reminders of COVID-19. But one local doctor wants people to know all this social distancing is necessary.

"We are doing everything that we can to prevent and reduce that large surge that may overwhelm our healthcare system," said Michael White, Chief Medical Officer for Valleywise Health.

White said our hospitals aren't being overwhelmed by coronavirus right now. "[There are a] small number of patients that have been to the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 disease that need to be admitted to the hospital," he said. "But that doesn't mean we are out of the woods. Hospitals and health experts are still bracing for a potential surge in the coming weeks. "We certainly anticipate the number of cases to rise over the next week to ten days, the peak to be somewhere between April 22nd and April 26th," said White.

White said it is too early to tell if we are flattening the curve in Arizona. Now more than ever, he said we must continue taking precautions to help slow the spread.

"We are accurate in doing the right thing in social distancing, to really prevent us from seeing that large surge in patients that we could potentially see in the future," said White.

For now, he's finding hope in the many patients recovering from the disease. "Even though people are being admitted and can get very ill from this, we are seeing success of those who able to treat and successfully get home," said White.