PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A rare disease is impacting children across the country, and health officials are now sounding the alarm it could linked to coronavirus. "At least half kids or a little bit more are testing positive for COVID-19, when presented with this disease," said Dr. Salil Pradhan, Valleywise Health Medical Center Pediatrics.
Doctors are calling it Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. Pradhan said it is similar to Kawasaki Disease, a rare illness that affects young children. "The most worrisome thing is that we are seeing with this is that the fact that the symptoms are very non-specific in pediatrics," said Pradhan.
There are 200 reported cases in the United States. State health officials said they aren't aware of any cases in Arizona, but they are monitoring the situation.
The Arizona Department of Health Services issued this statement:
"To date, public health is not aware of any children in Arizona identified with pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndromes associated with COVID-19 infection. Public health in Arizona is monitoring the concerning situation regarding pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndromes in children who have had COVID-19. Due to the newly emerging nature of this situation, ADHS does not have historical data but continues to work with local, state, and national partners to protect the health of Arizonans. This includes distribution of a Health Alert Notice to Arizona healthcare facilities and providers informing them of this syndrome and providing guidance for reporting of these cases to public health. At this time, ADHS recommends that parents and their children engage in everyday preventive measures, including physical distancing, covering your cough or sneeze, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and frequently cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces."
Some health experts argue the new disease contradicts the belief that children are at less at risk."Children are not small adults, they show illness differently, react to illnesses differently," said Pradhan.
Doctors said if it is coronavirus-related, the best protection is continuing social distancing and safety measures. Health experts recommend calling your doctor if your child has a fever for more than three days and shows other symptoms.