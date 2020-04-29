PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Some people wear them. Some don't. But starting next Monday, Costco shoppers will no longer have a choice. All members, guests and employees will be required to wear a face mask to enter the store.

"I'd rather be able to have the supplies I need, so if I have to wear a mask to get my supplies, I'm going to wear a mask," said Costco shopper Becky Stowe.

Costco is the latest major retailer in Arizona to establish a mandatory face mask policy. Last week, Walmart started requiring its employees to wear masks. And this week, Fry's Food Stores did the same.

Andy and Mary Hedin of Phoenix support businesses having customers and workers wear masks, especially if it can get the economy up and running again. "I'm not worried about getting COVID, but I'm worried about the state keeping things shut down," said Andy Hedin. "They're not going to open things up until the numbers come down, and so if wearing masks helps get the numbers down, I'm all for it."

Costco said the mask policy will not apply to children younger than 2 or those unable to wear a mask due to medial conditions.

Costco also announced that most stores and gas stations will return to normal operating hours starting May 4. Costco will continue giving priority access to front line workers at its stores.

Select Costco stores will open early, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., for those aged 60 or older or those with disabilities.

Costco to limit number of customers in store amid coronavirus pandemic UPDATE (April 1): Costco on Wednesday announced that the retailer will begin limiting the number of customers allowed inside its warehouses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's not inconvenient or uncomfortable," said Mary Hedin. "As the weather gets hotter, maybe it's a little hotter, but I think its absolutely important ."

Retail expert Erik Rosenstrauch, the CEO of FUEL Partnerships, said that a number of other states already have face mask policies in place, at both big and small businesses. He expects Arizona to do the same.

"I think that Americans need to get used to wearing some form of a mask, whether it be an official 3-ply mask, an N-95 mask or just even a bandanna face covering,' said Rosenstrauch. "I think this is what we need to get used to doing in any type of socially close area."

Gov. Doug Ducey extends stay-at-home order through May 15 "We are going to return to physical health and economic health the Arizona way," he said.

"I think events, entertainment, and theaters, I think they are going to be very hard to open in the short term," said Rosenstrauch. "But as we open retail, restaurants, service industry I do believe the mask is going to be part of our future."